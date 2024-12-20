NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 21
Published 9:26 pm Friday, December 20, 2024
Today’s NBA slate includes top teams in play. Among the contests is the Miami Heat playing the Orlando Magic.
Don’t miss out on all of the NBA action today. We’ve got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to know.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 21
Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Spread: Kings -4.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 4.4 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz
- Spread: Nets -2.5
- Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 8.6 points)
- Total: 220.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Spread: Grizzlies -2.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 5.2 points)
- Total: 239.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (235.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. New York Knicks
- Spread: Knicks -8.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 11.9 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics
- Spread: Celtics -10.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 5.1 points)
- Total: 240.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (234.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Timberwolves -4.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 3.9 points)
- Total: 216.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (220.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSNX, and KARE 11
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Spread: Spurs -6.5
- Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 6 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: KATU and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KFAA and KTLA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
