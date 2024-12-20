Memphis vs. Mississippi State Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 21 Published 4:48 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

Saturday’s contest that pits the No. 21 Memphis Tigers (9-2) against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-1) at FedExForum is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-76 in favor of Memphis. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on December 21.

Based on our computer prediction, Mississippi State should cover the point spread, which is listed at 1.5. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 154.5 total.

Memphis vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Paramount+ Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Line: Memphis -1.5

Memphis -1.5 Point total: 154.5

154.5 Moneyline (to win): Memphis -120, Mississippi State +100

Memphis vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction:

Memphis 77, Mississippi State 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Mississippi State

Pick ATS: Mississippi State (+1.5)

Mississippi State (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (154.5)

Memphis is 7-4-0 against the spread, while Mississippi State’s ATS record this season is 6-5-0. The Tigers are 7-4-0 and the Bulldogs are 6-5-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams score an average of 163.6 points per game, 9.1 more points than this matchup’s total.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +42 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.8 points per game. They’re putting up 79.5 points per game to rank 97th in college basketball and are giving up 75.7 per contest to rank 288th in college basketball.

Memphis wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.5 boards. It is recording 32.3 rebounds per game (230th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 30.8 per contest.

Memphis makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (156th in college basketball) while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc (second-best in college basketball). It is making 1.3 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 9.5 per game while shooting 35.7%.

The Tigers score 98.9 points per 100 possessions (127th in college basketball), while giving up 94.2 points per 100 possessions (263rd in college basketball).

Memphis and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 13.5 per game (318th in college basketball) and force 12.7 (143rd in college basketball play).

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 16.4 points per game (posting 84.1 points per game, 37th in college basketball, and conceding 67.7 per contest, 96th in college basketball) and have a +180 scoring differential.

Mississippi State averages 37.0 rebounds per game (33rd in college basketball) while allowing 31.7 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.3 boards per game.

Mississippi State makes 9.0 three-pointers per game (88th in college basketball) at a 34.1% rate (166th in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 its opponents make, shooting 36.3% from deep.

Mississippi State has committed 8.6 turnovers per game (second in college basketball), 4.9 fewer than the 13.5 it forces (85th in college basketball).

