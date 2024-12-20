Kings vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 21

Published 12:42 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

Kings vs. Predators Injury Report Today - December 21

Entering a game against the Nashville Predators (9-17-7), the Los Angeles Kings (19-9-4) currently are monitoring three players on the injury report. The game starts at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 21 at Bridgestone Arena.

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Trevor Moore LW Questionable Upper Body
Drew Doughty D Out Ankle
Trevor Lewis C Out Lower Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Roman Josi D Questionable Lower Body

Kings vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024
  • Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Kings Season Insights

  • The Kings’ 101 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.
  • Los Angeles has conceded 81 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking second in league action in terms of the fewest goals against.
  • They have the league’s sixth-best goal differential at +20.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 76 goals on the season (2.3 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.
  • Nashville gives up 3.1 goals per game (103 total), which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
  • Their -27 goal differential is 32nd in the league.

Kings vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Kings (-114) Predators (-106) 5.5

