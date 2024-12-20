Kings vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 21 Published 12:42 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

Entering a game against the Nashville Predators (9-17-7), the Los Angeles Kings (19-9-4) currently are monitoring three players on the injury report. The game starts at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 21 at Bridgestone Arena.

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Trevor Moore LW Questionable Upper Body Drew Doughty D Out Ankle Trevor Lewis C Out Lower Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Roman Josi D Questionable Lower Body

Kings vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: NHL Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Kings Season Insights

The Kings’ 101 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.

Los Angeles has conceded 81 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking second in league action in terms of the fewest goals against.

They have the league’s sixth-best goal differential at +20.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 76 goals on the season (2.3 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.

Nashville gives up 3.1 goals per game (103 total), which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

Their -27 goal differential is 32nd in the league.

Kings vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-114) Predators (-106) 5.5

