Kings vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 21
Published 12:42 pm Friday, December 20, 2024
Entering a game against the Nashville Predators (9-17-7), the Los Angeles Kings (19-9-4) currently are monitoring three players on the injury report. The game starts at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 21 at Bridgestone Arena.
Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Trevor Moore
|LW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Drew Doughty
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Trevor Lewis
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Roman Josi
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Kings vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Kings Season Insights
- The Kings’ 101 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.
- Los Angeles has conceded 81 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking second in league action in terms of the fewest goals against.
- They have the league’s sixth-best goal differential at +20.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 76 goals on the season (2.3 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.
- Nashville gives up 3.1 goals per game (103 total), which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
- Their -27 goal differential is 32nd in the league.
Kings vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-114)
|Predators (-106)
|5.5
