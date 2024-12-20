How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 21
Published 4:48 pm Friday, December 20, 2024
There are nine games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature a ranked team. That includes the USC Trojans versus the UConn Huskies.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV channel: BallerTV
Norfolk State Spartans at No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 9 Duke Blue Devils at South Florida Bulls
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 12 TCU Horned Frogs at UCF Knights
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 23 Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 17 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 14 West Virginia Mountaineers at Colorado Buffaloes
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Fordham Rams at No. 24 California Golden Bears
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 7 USC Trojans at No. 4 UConn Huskies
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX
