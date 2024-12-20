How to Watch the NBA Today, December 21 Published 7:29 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

The Los Angeles Clippers versus the Dallas Mavericks is one of 12 compelling options on today’s NBA schedule.

Live coverage of all the NBA action today is available to you, with the information provided below.

Watch the NBA Today – December 21

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA

NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center

Kia Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSUN

FDSFL and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE

FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and KJZZ

YES and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSNX, and KARE 11

NBCS-BA, FDSNX, and KARE 11 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and FDSOH

NBCS-PH+ and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and MSG

NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and CHSN

NBCS-BOS and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: MNMT and FDSWI

MNMT and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: KATU and FDSSW

KATU and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA and KTLA

KFAA and KTLA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSDET

AZFamily and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

