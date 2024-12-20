How to Watch the NBA Today, December 21
Published 7:29 pm Friday, December 20, 2024
The Los Angeles Clippers versus the Dallas Mavericks is one of 12 compelling options on today’s NBA schedule.
Live coverage of all the NBA action today is available to you, with the information provided below.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Watch the NBA Today – December 21
Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kia Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSNX, and KARE 11
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: KATU and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KFAA and KTLA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: