How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21 Published 11:54 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (19-9) face the Atlanta Hawks (14-14) on December 21, 2024. The matchup airs on FDSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Memphis has an 18-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Hawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The Grizzlies average only 3.6 more points per game (122.9) than the Hawks allow (119.3).

Memphis has a 16-2 record when scoring more than 119.3 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks have shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

This season, Atlanta has a 13-9 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

The Hawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at eighth.

The Hawks’ 116.5 points per game are just 3.5 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies allow.

Atlanta has put together an 11-7 record in games it scores more than 113 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are averaging 123.1 points per game this year in home games, which is 0.4 more points than they’re averaging when playing on the road (122.7).

In 2024-25, Memphis is surrendering 109.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 117.2.

When playing at home, the Grizzlies are averaging 1.4 more threes per game (14.3) than away from home (12.9). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to in away games (35.7%).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Hawks are averaging more points at home (118.5 per game) than on the road (114.9). But they are also allowing more at home (121.2) than on the road (117.5).

At home Atlanta is conceding 121.2 points per game, 3.7 more than it is on the road (117.5).

The Hawks average the same number of assists per game at home as away (29.7).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Marcus Smart Questionable Shoulder Ja Morant Questionable Back Jay Huff Out Ankle Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle Gregory Jackson Out Foot

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Onyeka Okongwu Out Knee Cody Zeller Out Personal Trae Young Questionable Heel Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder

