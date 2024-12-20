How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published 11:54 pm Friday, December 20, 2024
The Memphis Grizzlies (19-9) face the Atlanta Hawks (14-14) on December 21, 2024. The matchup airs on FDSSE.
Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- Memphis has an 18-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
- The Hawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
- The Grizzlies average only 3.6 more points per game (122.9) than the Hawks allow (119.3).
- Memphis has a 16-2 record when scoring more than 119.3 points.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks have shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.
- This season, Atlanta has a 13-9 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
- The Hawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at eighth.
- The Hawks’ 116.5 points per game are just 3.5 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies allow.
- Atlanta has put together an 11-7 record in games it scores more than 113 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies are averaging 123.1 points per game this year in home games, which is 0.4 more points than they’re averaging when playing on the road (122.7).
- In 2024-25, Memphis is surrendering 109.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 117.2.
- When playing at home, the Grizzlies are averaging 1.4 more threes per game (14.3) than away from home (12.9). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to in away games (35.7%).
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 the Hawks are averaging more points at home (118.5 per game) than on the road (114.9). But they are also allowing more at home (121.2) than on the road (117.5).
- At home Atlanta is conceding 121.2 points per game, 3.7 more than it is on the road (117.5).
- The Hawks average the same number of assists per game at home as away (29.7).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Marcus Smart
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Ja Morant
|Questionable
|Back
|Jay Huff
|Out
|Ankle
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Ankle
|Gregory Jackson
|Out
|Foot
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Onyeka Okongwu
|Out
|Knee
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Heel
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder