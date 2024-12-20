How to Pick the Kings vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 21 Published 11:46 am Friday, December 20, 2024

The game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Nashville Predators at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday has lots of betting possibilities to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and predictions.

Kings vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.6 goals)

Los Angeles and its opponent have combined to outscore Saturday’s total (5.5 goals) 14 times this season.

This season, 13 of Nashville’s games have featured more than 5.5 goals.

The Kings score 3.16 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.3, adding up to 0.0 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 5.5.

These two teams are conceding a combined 5.6 goals per game, 0.2 more than this contest’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Kings Moneyline: -112

The Kings have been victorious in 12 of their 18 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

When it has played with moneyline odds of -112 or shorter, Los Angeles is 12-6 (winning 66.7% of the time).

Based on the moneyline in this contest, the Kings’ implied win probability is 52.8%.

Predators Moneyline: -107

In 13 games as the moneyline underdog, Nashville has pulled off the upset one time.

The Predators have won a single game with moneyline odds of -107 or longer (in 13 such games).

Nashville’s implied probability to win is 51.7% based on the moneyline odds.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Los Angeles 3, Nashville 2

Kings Points Leaders

With 10 goals and 27 assists this season, Anze Kopitar is one of Los Angeles’ leading contributors (37 points).

Adrian Kempe has 16 goals and 15 assists for Los Angeles to compile 31 total points (one per game).

Alex Laferriere has created 24 points for Los Angeles in 32 games this season, scoring on 18.2% of his shots and recording 12 goals and 12 assists.

As Los Angeles’ top goalie, David Rittich has recorded 10 wins and 7 losses this season while allowing 39 goals with 318 saves.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg has recorded nine goals (0.3 per game) and put up 15 assists (0.5 per game), taking 3.5 shots per game and shooting 7.9%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with 24 total points (0.7 per game).

Roman Josi has made a big impact for Nashville this season with 23 points, thanks to seven goals and 16 assists.

Jonathan Marchessault has nine goals and 11 assists, for a season point total of 20.

Juuse Saros has a 7-14-6 record this season, with a .906 save percentage (25th in the league). In 27 games, he has 698 saves, and has allowed 72 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Kings’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/14/2024 Rangers W 5-1 Away -110 12/17/2024 Penguins L 3-2 Away -145 12/19/2024 Flyers W 7-3 Away -162 12/21/2024 Predators – Away -112 12/22/2024 Capitals – Away – 12/28/2024 Oilers – Home – 12/29/2024 Flyers – Home –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/14/2024 Avalanche L 5-2 Away +146 12/17/2024 Rangers W 2-0 Home -148 12/19/2024 Penguins L 5-4 Home -158 12/21/2024 Kings – Home -107 12/23/2024 Hurricanes – Home – 12/27/2024 Blues – Away – 12/30/2024 Jets – Away –

Los Angeles vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: NHL Network

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

