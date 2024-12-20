How to Pick the Kings vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 21
Published 11:46 am Friday, December 20, 2024
The game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Nashville Predators at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday has lots of betting possibilities to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and predictions.
Kings vs. Predators Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.6 goals)
- Los Angeles and its opponent have combined to outscore Saturday’s total (5.5 goals) 14 times this season.
- This season, 13 of Nashville’s games have featured more than 5.5 goals.
- The Kings score 3.16 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.3, adding up to 0.0 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 5.5.
- These two teams are conceding a combined 5.6 goals per game, 0.2 more than this contest’s over/under.
Moneyline Pick
Kings Moneyline: -112
- The Kings have been victorious in 12 of their 18 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).
- When it has played with moneyline odds of -112 or shorter, Los Angeles is 12-6 (winning 66.7% of the time).
- Based on the moneyline in this contest, the Kings’ implied win probability is 52.8%.
Predators Moneyline: -107
- In 13 games as the moneyline underdog, Nashville has pulled off the upset one time.
- The Predators have won a single game with moneyline odds of -107 or longer (in 13 such games).
- Nashville’s implied probability to win is 51.7% based on the moneyline odds.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Los Angeles 3, Nashville 2
Kings Points Leaders
- With 10 goals and 27 assists this season, Anze Kopitar is one of Los Angeles’ leading contributors (37 points).
- Adrian Kempe has 16 goals and 15 assists for Los Angeles to compile 31 total points (one per game).
- Alex Laferriere has created 24 points for Los Angeles in 32 games this season, scoring on 18.2% of his shots and recording 12 goals and 12 assists.
- As Los Angeles’ top goalie, David Rittich has recorded 10 wins and 7 losses this season while allowing 39 goals with 318 saves.
Predators Points Leaders
- Filip Forsberg has recorded nine goals (0.3 per game) and put up 15 assists (0.5 per game), taking 3.5 shots per game and shooting 7.9%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with 24 total points (0.7 per game).
- Roman Josi has made a big impact for Nashville this season with 23 points, thanks to seven goals and 16 assists.
- Jonathan Marchessault has nine goals and 11 assists, for a season point total of 20.
- Juuse Saros has a 7-14-6 record this season, with a .906 save percentage (25th in the league). In 27 games, he has 698 saves, and has allowed 72 goals (2.7 goals against average).
Kings’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|12/14/2024
|Rangers
|W 5-1
|Away
|-110
|12/17/2024
|Penguins
|L 3-2
|Away
|-145
|12/19/2024
|Flyers
|W 7-3
|Away
|-162
|12/21/2024
|Predators
|–
|Away
|-112
|12/22/2024
|Capitals
|–
|Away
|–
|12/28/2024
|Oilers
|–
|Home
|–
|12/29/2024
|Flyers
|–
|Home
|–
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|12/14/2024
|Avalanche
|L 5-2
|Away
|+146
|12/17/2024
|Rangers
|W 2-0
|Home
|-148
|12/19/2024
|Penguins
|L 5-4
|Home
|-158
|12/21/2024
|Kings
|–
|Home
|-107
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|–
|Home
|–
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|–
|Away
|–
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|–
|Away
|–
Los Angeles vs. Nashville Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.