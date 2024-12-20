Grizzlies vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 21
Published 9:19 pm Friday, December 20, 2024
The Memphis Grizzlies (19-9) take the court against the Atlanta Hawks (14-14) as only 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE.
Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Grizzlies vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Grizzlies 120 – Hawks 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 2.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-5.2)
- Pick OU:
Under (239.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 235.8
- The Grizzlies sport a 19-9-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 11-17-0 mark of the Hawks.
- Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 64.3% of the time. That’s more often than Memphis covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (61.1%).
- Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the over/under 64.3% of the time this season (18 out of 28). That’s more often than Memphis and its opponents have (17 out of 28).
- The Grizzlies have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (15-5) this season, better than the .533 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (8-7).
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- The Grizzlies have a top-five offense this season, ranking best in the league with 122.9 points per game. At the other end of the court, they rank 14th with 113 points allowed per contest.
- Memphis is allowing 43.8 rebounds per game this year (15th-ranked in NBA), but it has thrived by pulling down 48.2 rebounds per contest (second-best).
- With 30.5 dimes per game, the Grizzlies rank second-best in the league in the category.
- Memphis is fourth-best in the NBA with 15.8 forced turnovers per game, but it ranks second-worst in the league by committing 16.1 turnovers per contest.
- The Grizzlies are making 13.7 treys per game (13th-ranked in league). They have a 36.7% shooting percentage (14th-ranked) from three-point land.
Hawks Performance Insights
- In 2024-25, the Hawks are eighth in the league on offense (116.5 points scored per game) and fourth-worst on defense (119.3 points conceded).
- In 2024-25, Atlanta is fourth-best in the NBA in rebounds (46.5 per game) and 19th in rebounds conceded (44.5).
- With 29.7 assists per game, the Hawks are third-best in the league.
- Atlanta is 24th in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.4) and fifth-best in turnovers forced (15.7).
- The Hawks are 20th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.3 per game) and 23rd in 3-point percentage (34.4%).
