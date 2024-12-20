Grizzlies vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 21 Published 9:19 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (19-9) take the court against the Atlanta Hawks (14-14) as only 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE

FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Grizzlies 120 – Hawks 115

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 2.5)

Grizzlies (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-5.2)

Grizzlies (-5.2) Pick OU: Under (239.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 235.8

The Grizzlies sport a 19-9-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 11-17-0 mark of the Hawks.

Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 64.3% of the time. That’s more often than Memphis covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (61.1%).

Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the over/under 64.3% of the time this season (18 out of 28). That’s more often than Memphis and its opponents have (17 out of 28).

The Grizzlies have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (15-5) this season, better than the .533 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (8-7).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies have a top-five offense this season, ranking best in the league with 122.9 points per game. At the other end of the court, they rank 14th with 113 points allowed per contest.

Memphis is allowing 43.8 rebounds per game this year (15th-ranked in NBA), but it has thrived by pulling down 48.2 rebounds per contest (second-best).

With 30.5 dimes per game, the Grizzlies rank second-best in the league in the category.

Memphis is fourth-best in the NBA with 15.8 forced turnovers per game, but it ranks second-worst in the league by committing 16.1 turnovers per contest.

The Grizzlies are making 13.7 treys per game (13th-ranked in league). They have a 36.7% shooting percentage (14th-ranked) from three-point land.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Hawks are eighth in the league on offense (116.5 points scored per game) and fourth-worst on defense (119.3 points conceded).

In 2024-25, Atlanta is fourth-best in the NBA in rebounds (46.5 per game) and 19th in rebounds conceded (44.5).

With 29.7 assists per game, the Hawks are third-best in the league.

Atlanta is 24th in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.4) and fifth-best in turnovers forced (15.7).

The Hawks are 20th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.3 per game) and 23rd in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: