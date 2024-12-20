December 20 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 3:23 am Friday, December 20, 2024

There are plenty of exciting matchups on Friday’s NHL schedule, including the Carolina Hurricanes playing the Washington Capitals.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the NHL on Friday, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch December 20 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Toronto Maple Leafs @ Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Carolina Hurricanes @ Washington Capitals 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ St. Louis Blues @ Florida Panthers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Montreal Canadiens @ Detroit Red Wings 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Rangers @ Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Utah Hockey Club @ Minnesota Wild 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Colorado Avalanche @ Anaheim Ducks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

