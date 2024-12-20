College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 21 Published 8:49 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

There are plenty of exciting matchups on Saturday in SEC hoops, including the Purdue Boilermakers squaring off against the Auburn Tigers. If you’re looking for picks against the spread, continue reading.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: North Florida +23.5 vs. Florida

Matchup: North Florida Ospreys at Florida Gators

North Florida Ospreys at Florida Gators Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 16.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida by 16.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida -23.5

Florida -23.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: December 21

December 21 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Mississippi State +1 vs. Memphis

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Memphis Tigers

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Memphis Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 0.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Memphis by 0.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Memphis -1

Memphis -1 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Date: December 21

December 21 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: N.C. A&T +27.5 vs. Arkansas

Matchup: North Carolina A&T Aggies at Arkansas Razorbacks

North Carolina A&T Aggies at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 24.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Arkansas by 24.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Arkansas -27.5

Arkansas -27.5 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: December 21

December 21 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Austin Peay +22.5 vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: Austin Peay Governors at Vanderbilt Commodores

Austin Peay Governors at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Favorite & Spread: Vanderbilt by 21.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Vanderbilt by 21.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Vanderbilt -22.5

Vanderbilt -22.5 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: December 21

December 21 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Auburn -8 vs. Purdue

Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Auburn Tigers

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Auburn Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 10.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Auburn by 10.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Auburn -8

Auburn -8 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Date: December 21

December 21 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Queens +26.5 vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: Queens Royals at Ole Miss Rebels

Queens Royals at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 21.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Ole Miss by 21.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Ole Miss -26.5

Ole Miss -26.5 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: December 21

December 21 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Ohio State +7.5 vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Kentucky Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 5.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Kentucky by 5.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Kentucky -7.5

Kentucky -7.5 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Date: December 21

December 21 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

