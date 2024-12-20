College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 21
Published 8:49 pm Friday, December 20, 2024
Saturday’s college basketball schedule in the AAC features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Memphis Tigers. Continue reading for all our predictions against the spread.
AAC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Mississippi State +1 vs. Memphis
- Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Memphis Tigers
- Spread: Memphis -1
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- TV Channel: CBS
Pick: Florida Atlantic +12.5 vs. Michigan State
- Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at Michigan State Spartans
- Spread: Michigan State -12.5
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Pick: Rhode Island -3.5 vs. Temple
- Matchup: Temple Owls vs. Rhode Island Rams
- Spread: Rhode Island -3.5
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Pick: Wichita State +2.5 vs. Kansas State
- Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats at Wichita State Shockers
- Spread: Kansas State -2.5
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
