College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 21

Saturday’s college basketball schedule in the AAC features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Memphis Tigers. Continue reading for all our predictions against the spread.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Mississippi State +1 vs. Memphis

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Memphis Tigers

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Memphis Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 0.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Memphis by 0.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Memphis -1

Memphis -1 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Date: December 21

December 21 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Florida Atlantic +12.5 vs. Michigan State

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at Michigan State Spartans

Florida Atlantic Owls at Michigan State Spartans Projected Favorite & Spread: Michigan State by 12.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Michigan State by 12.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Michigan State -12.5

Michigan State -12.5 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 21

December 21 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Rhode Island -3.5 vs. Temple

Matchup: Temple Owls vs. Rhode Island Rams

Temple Owls vs. Rhode Island Rams Projected Favorite & Spread: Rhode Island by 5.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Rhode Island by 5.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Rhode Island -3.5

Rhode Island -3.5 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: December 21

December 21 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Wichita State +2.5 vs. Kansas State

Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats at Wichita State Shockers

Kansas State Wildcats at Wichita State Shockers Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas State by 1.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Kansas State by 1.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Kansas State -2.5

Kansas State -2.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 21

December 21 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

