College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 20 Published 12:47 am Friday, December 20, 2024

Friday’s AAC college basketball slate features top teams in action. Among those games is the Appalachian State Mountaineers taking on the North Texas Mean Green, and we have predictions against the spread below for all the games.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: North Texas -11.5 vs. Appalachian State

Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers at North Texas Mean Green

Appalachian State Mountaineers at North Texas Mean Green Projected Favorite & Spread: North Texas by 16 points (Bet on BetMGM)

North Texas by 16 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: North Texas -11.5

North Texas -11.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 20

December 20 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: