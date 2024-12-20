College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 20

Published 12:47 am Friday, December 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 20

Friday’s AAC college basketball slate features top teams in action. Among those games is the Appalachian State Mountaineers taking on the North Texas Mean Green, and we have predictions against the spread below for all the games.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: North Texas -11.5 vs. Appalachian State

  • Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers at North Texas Mean Green
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: North Texas by 16 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: North Texas -11.5
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 20
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Predictions

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 20

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 20

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 20

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 20

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, December 20

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, December 20

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread - Friday, December 20

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Friday, December 20

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow