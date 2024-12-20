Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Colts Game – Week 16 Published 12:37 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

Best bets are available as the Tennessee Titans (3-11) enter a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (6-8) on Sunday, December 22, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium on a three-game losing streak.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Colts Matchup Info

Email newsletter signup

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Colts winning by a considerably more robust margin (10.9 points). Take the Colts.

The Colts have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 65.5%.

The Colts have put together a 3-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).

Indianapolis has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.

The Titans have entered the game as underdogs 10 times this season and won twice.

Tennessee has a record of 1-7 when it is set as an underdog of +155 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Think you know who will win the game? Sign up at BetMGM and place your bet today.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Colts (-3.5)

Colts (-3.5) The Colts have covered the spread in a game eight times this season (8-6-0).

The Titans have covered the spread just two times over 14 games with a set spread.

Tennessee is just 1-8 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Want to bet on this game’s spread? Head to BetMGM and place your wager today.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (42.5)

Over (42.5) Indianapolis and Tennessee combine to average 4.4 fewer points per game than the over/under of 42.5 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 8.1 more points per game (50.6) than this matchup’s over/under of 42.5 points.

Colts games have hit the over on six of 14 occasions (42.9%).

The teams have hit the over in eight of the Titans’ 14 games with a set total.

Want to bet on the over/under in this matchup? Make your wager at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: