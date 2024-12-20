Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Colts Game – Week 16
Published 12:37 pm Friday, December 20, 2024
Best bets are available as the Tennessee Titans (3-11) enter a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (6-8) on Sunday, December 22, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium on a three-game losing streak.
Titans vs. Colts Matchup Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 22, 2024
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: CBS
Best Moneyline Bet
- Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Colts winning by a considerably more robust margin (10.9 points). Take the Colts.
- The Colts have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 65.5%.
- The Colts have put together a 3-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).
- Indianapolis has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.
- The Titans have entered the game as underdogs 10 times this season and won twice.
- Tennessee has a record of 1-7 when it is set as an underdog of +155 or more by oddsmakers this season.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Colts (-3.5)
- The Colts have covered the spread in a game eight times this season (8-6-0).
- The Titans have covered the spread just two times over 14 games with a set spread.
- Tennessee is just 1-8 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (42.5)
- Indianapolis and Tennessee combine to average 4.4 fewer points per game than the over/under of 42.5 set for this game.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 8.1 more points per game (50.6) than this matchup’s over/under of 42.5 points.
- Colts games have hit the over on six of 14 occasions (42.9%).
- The teams have hit the over in eight of the Titans’ 14 games with a set total.
