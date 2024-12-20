Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Colts Game – Week 16

Published 12:37 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Colts Game – Week 16

Best bets are available as the Tennessee Titans (3-11) enter a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (6-8) on Sunday, December 22, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium on a three-game losing streak.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Colts Matchup Info

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Colts winning by a considerably more robust margin (10.9 points). Take the Colts.
  • The Colts have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 65.5%.
  • The Colts have put together a 3-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).
  • Indianapolis has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.
  • The Titans have entered the game as underdogs 10 times this season and won twice.
  • Tennessee has a record of 1-7 when it is set as an underdog of +155 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Think you know who will win the game? Sign up at BetMGM and place your bet today.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Colts (-3.5)
  • The Colts have covered the spread in a game eight times this season (8-6-0).
  • The Titans have covered the spread just two times over 14 games with a set spread.
  • Tennessee is just 1-8 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Want to bet on this game’s spread? Head to BetMGM and place your wager today.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (42.5)
  • Indianapolis and Tennessee combine to average 4.4 fewer points per game than the over/under of 42.5 set for this game.
  • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 8.1 more points per game (50.6) than this matchup’s over/under of 42.5 points.
  • Colts games have hit the over on six of 14 occasions (42.9%).
  • The teams have hit the over in eight of the Titans’ 14 games with a set total.

Want to bet on the over/under in this matchup? Make your wager at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Predictions

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 20

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 20

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 20

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 20

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 20

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 20

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, December 20

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, December 20

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow