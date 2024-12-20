Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, December 21
Published 8:20 pm Friday, December 20, 2024
The college basketball lineup on Saturday, which includes the Lamar Cardinals taking on the Texas Tech Red Raiders, is not one to miss. Our computer model is particularly high on 10 games, in terms of picks against the spread, including that matchup.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Lamar +23.5 vs. Texas Tech
- Matchup: Lamar Cardinals at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- Computer Projection: Texas Tech by 15.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas Tech (-23.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Nevada -7.5 vs. Colorado State
- Matchup: Colorado State Rams at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- Computer Projection: Nevada by 15.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Nevada (-7.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: North Florida +23.5 vs. Florida
- Matchup: North Florida Ospreys at Florida Gators
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- Computer Projection: Florida by 16.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida (-23.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Butler +7.5 vs. UConn
- Matchup: UConn Huskies at Butler Bulldogs
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- Computer Projection: UConn by 1.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UConn (-7.5)
- TV Channel: Peacock
ATS Pick: Arizona State -9.5 vs. UMass
- Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils vs. UMass Minutemen
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- Computer Projection: Arizona State by 15.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arizona State (-9.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Texas A&M-CC +27.5 vs. Houston
- Matchup: Texas A&M-CC Islanders at Houston Cougars
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- Computer Projection: Houston by 22.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Houston (-27.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Queens +26.5 vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: Queens Royals at Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- Computer Projection: Ole Miss by 21.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ole Miss (-26.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
ATS Pick: Central Michigan +25.5 vs. Arizona
- Matchup: Central Michigan Chippewas at Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- Computer Projection: Arizona by 20.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arizona (-25.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Mount St. Mary’s +17.5 vs. Miami (FL)
- Matchup: Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers at Miami Hurricanes
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- Computer Projection: Miami (FL) by 12.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Miami (FL) (-17.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
ATS Pick: DePaul +7.5 vs. Northwestern
- Matchup: DePaul Blue Demons at Northwestern Wildcats
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- Computer Projection: Northwestern by 3.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northwestern (-7.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
