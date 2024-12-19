Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Friday, December 20
Published 7:28 pm Thursday, December 19, 2024
The Dayton Flyers versus the Cincinnati Bearcats is one of two games on Friday’s college basketball slate that includes a ranked team in play. Looking for ATS picks? See below.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Houston Christian Huskies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 82, Houston Christian 57
- Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 25.5 points
- Pick ATS: Houston Christian (+32.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Reed Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 19 Cincinnati Bearcats vs. No. 22 Dayton Flyers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Cincinnati 73, Dayton 72
- Projected Favorite: Cincinnati by 0.3 points
- Pick ATS: Dayton (+3.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Heritage Bank Center
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
