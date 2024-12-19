NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 20 Published 9:26 pm Thursday, December 19, 2024

The Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Miami Heat is one of many compelling options on today’s NBA schedule.

Want to boost your odds before today’s NBA games? Take a look at our betting preview below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 20

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: 76ers -9.5

76ers -9.5 Spread Pick: 76ers (Projected to win by 4.5 points)

76ers (Projected to win by 4.5 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (217.9 total projected points)

Over (217.9 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSE

NBCS-PH and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Cavaliers -7.5

Cavaliers -7.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 8.8 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 8.8 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.8 total projected points)

Over (227.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSWI

Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Spread: Thunder -1.5

Thunder -1.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 5.1 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 5.1 points) Total: 215.5 points

215.5 points Total Pick: Over (220.0 total projected points)

Over (220.0 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSOK

