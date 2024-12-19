NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 20
Published 9:26 pm Thursday, December 19, 2024
The Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Miami Heat is one of many compelling options on today’s NBA schedule.
Want to boost your odds before today’s NBA games? Take a look at our betting preview below.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 20
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Spread: 76ers -9.5
- Spread Pick: 76ers (Projected to win by 4.5 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (217.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Spread: Cavaliers -7.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 8.8 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Spread: Thunder -1.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 5.1 points)
- Total: 215.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (220.0 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: