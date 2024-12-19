How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, December 20

Published 7:44 pm Thursday, December 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Friday, December 20

There are two games featuring a ranked team on the Friday college basketball schedule, including the Dayton Flyers versus the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Houston Christian Huskies at No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 22 Dayton Flyers at No. 19 Cincinnati Bearcats

