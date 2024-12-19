How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, December 20
Published 7:49 pm Thursday, December 19, 2024
SEC teams will hit the court across six games on Friday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Michigan State Spartans squaring off against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Massimino Court.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s SEC Games
Mississippi State Bulldogs at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
Richmond Spiders at No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV channel: BallerTV
Georgia Bulldogs at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
Colorado State Rams at Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
No. 15 Michigan State Spartans at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV channel: BallerTV
Belmont Bruins at No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
