How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, December 20 Published 7:49 pm Thursday, December 19, 2024

SEC teams will hit the court across six games on Friday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Michigan State Spartans squaring off against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Massimino Court.

Today’s SEC Games

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Richmond Spiders at No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV channel: BallerTV

Georgia Bulldogs at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Colorado State Rams at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 4:00 PM ET

No. 15 Michigan State Spartans at Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV channel: BallerTV

Belmont Bruins at No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

