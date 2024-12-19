How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, December 20

Published 7:49 pm Thursday, December 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC teams will hit the court across six games on Friday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Michigan State Spartans squaring off against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Massimino Court.

Today’s SEC Games

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET

Richmond Spiders at No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • TV channel: BallerTV

Georgia Bulldogs at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET

Colorado State Rams at Georgia Bulldogs

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET

No. 15 Michigan State Spartans at Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: BallerTV

Belmont Bruins at No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

