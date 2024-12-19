Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Thursday, January 2 Published 8:03 pm Thursday, December 19, 2024

The Florida Atlantic Owls (7-5, 0-0 AAC) play the Memphis Tigers (9-2, 0-0 AAC) in a clash of AAC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game is available on ESPN2.

Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets

Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025

Thursday, January 2, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis 2024-25 Stats

Florida Atlantic Stat Memphis 86.1 Points For 79.5 76.8 Points Against 75.7 47.9% Field Goal % 46.3% 43.6% Opponent Field Goal % 43.0% 37.3% Three Point % 41.9% 39.3% Opponent Three Point % 35.7%

Florida Atlantic’s Top Players

Kaleb Glenn leads the Owls, scoring 13.9 points per game.

Baba paces Florida Atlantic with 7.4 rebounds a game and Leland Walker leads the squad with 5.0 assists per contest.

KyKy Tandy is the top three-point shooter for the Owls, hitting 2.4 per game.

Florida Atlantic’s blocks leader is Miller, who records 1.3 per game. Walker leads the team averaging 1.4 steals a contest.

Memphis’ Top Players

The Tigers go-to guy, PJ Haggerty, leads the team in both scoring (22.4 points per game) and assists (3.6 assists per game).

Dain Dainja collects all of the boards and is the Memphis leader in rebounds, pulling down 6.7 per game.

Tyrese Hunter leads the Tigers in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 3.1 made threes per game.

Nobody on Memphis grabs more steals than Haggerty (2.1 per game) or blocks more shots than Moussa Cisse (1.5 per game).

Florida Atlantic Schedule

Memphis Schedule

