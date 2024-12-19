Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Thursday, January 2

Published 8:03 pm Thursday, December 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets - Thursday, January 2

The Florida Atlantic Owls (7-5, 0-0 AAC) play the Memphis Tigers (9-2, 0-0 AAC) in a clash of AAC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game is available on ESPN2.

Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN2
  • Location: Boca Raton, Florida
  • Venue: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
  • Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis 2024-25 Stats

Florida Atlantic Stat Memphis
86.1 Points For 79.5
76.8 Points Against 75.7
47.9% Field Goal % 46.3%
43.6% Opponent Field Goal % 43.0%
37.3% Three Point % 41.9%
39.3% Opponent Three Point % 35.7%

Florida Atlantic’s Top Players

  • Kaleb Glenn leads the Owls, scoring 13.9 points per game.
  • Baba paces Florida Atlantic with 7.4 rebounds a game and Leland Walker leads the squad with 5.0 assists per contest.
  • KyKy Tandy is the top three-point shooter for the Owls, hitting 2.4 per game.
  • Florida Atlantic’s blocks leader is Miller, who records 1.3 per game. Walker leads the team averaging 1.4 steals a contest.

Memphis’ Top Players

  • The Tigers go-to guy, PJ Haggerty, leads the team in both scoring (22.4 points per game) and assists (3.6 assists per game).
  • Dain Dainja collects all of the boards and is the Memphis leader in rebounds, pulling down 6.7 per game.
  • Tyrese Hunter leads the Tigers in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 3.1 made threes per game.
  • Nobody on Memphis grabs more steals than Haggerty (2.1 per game) or blocks more shots than Moussa Cisse (1.5 per game).

Florida Atlantic Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2024 Jacksonville W 85-63 Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
12/14/2024 Texas State W 89-80 Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
12/21/2024 @ Michigan State Jack Breslin Students Events Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/2/2025 Memphis Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/5/2025 @ East Carolina Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/8/2025 @ Charlotte Dale F. Halton Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2024 @ Virginia W 64-62 John Paul Jones Arena
12/21/2024 Mississippi State FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/28/2024 Ole Miss FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/2/2025 @ Florida Atlantic Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/5/2025 North Texas FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/11/2025 East Carolina FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

