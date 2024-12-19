College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 20

Published 8:48 pm Thursday, December 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 20

The Houston Christian Huskies versus the Texas A&M Aggies is a game to watch on the Friday SEC college basketball slate that features a lot of thrilling contests. For all our predictions against the spread, continue reading.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Houston Christian +31 vs. Texas A&M

  • Matchup: Houston Christian Huskies at Texas A&M Aggies
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 25.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Texas A&M -31
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 20
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Predictions

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 20

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 20

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, December 20

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, December 20

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread - Friday, December 20

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Friday, December 20

DFS Salaries and Projections for NFL Week 16

DFS Salaries and Projections for NFL Week 16

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow