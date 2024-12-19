College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 19 Published 12:47 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

The SEC hoops slate on Thursday should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Buffalo Bulls taking on the Georgia Bulldogs at Stegeman Coliseum, and there are predictions against the spread available right here.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Buffalo +27.5 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Buffalo Bulls at Georgia Bulldogs

Buffalo Bulls at Georgia Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 22.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Georgia by 22.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Georgia -27.5

Georgia -27.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 19

December 19 TV Channel: SEC Network

Pick: New Orleans +34.5 vs. Texas

Matchup: New Orleans Privateers at Texas Longhorns

New Orleans Privateers at Texas Longhorns Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas by 24.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Texas by 24.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas -34.5

Texas -34.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 19

December 19 TV Channel: SEC Network+

