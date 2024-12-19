College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 19

Published 12:47 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

The SEC hoops slate on Thursday should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Buffalo Bulls taking on the Georgia Bulldogs at Stegeman Coliseum, and there are predictions against the spread available right here.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Buffalo +27.5 vs. Georgia

  • Matchup: Buffalo Bulls at Georgia Bulldogs
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 22.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Georgia -27.5
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 19
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

Pick: New Orleans +34.5 vs. Texas

  • Matchup: New Orleans Privateers at Texas Longhorns
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas by 24.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Texas -34.5
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 19
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

