Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on TV or Streaming Live – December 19
Published 7:23 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024
The Nashville Predators (9-17-6) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (14-14-5) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on December 19, 2024, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Predators are 16th (with 24 points) in the Western Conference and the Penguins are ninth (33 points) in the Eastern Conference.
Predators vs. Penguins Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Predators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|D Roman Josi
|29
|7
|16
|23
|46
|16
|F Filip Forsberg
|32
|9
|13
|22
|46
|20
|F Jonathan Marchessault
|32
|8
|11
|19
|42
|4
|F Steven Stamkos
|32
|8
|10
|18
|19
|10
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|29
|7
|10
|17
|22
|13
Predators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.25 (32nd)
- Goals Allowed: 3.06 (16th)
- Shots: 29.4 (11th)
- Shots Allowed: 29.9 (27th)
- Power Play %: 17.58 (24th)
- Penalty Kill %: 87.76 (1st)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- December 19 vs. Penguins: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 21 vs. Kings: 1:30 PM ET on NHL Network
- December 23 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 27 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 30 at Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 31 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 3 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
Penguins’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Sidney Crosby
|33
|8
|23
|31
|31
|11
|F Evgeni Malkin
|33
|7
|19
|26
|40
|11
|F Rickard Rakell
|33
|14
|10
|24
|33
|5
|F Bryan Rust
|26
|12
|9
|21
|25
|9
|D Erik Karlsson
|33
|2
|18
|20
|56
|16
Penguins Stat Rankings
- Goals: 3 (17th)
- Goals Allowed: 3.67 (32nd)
- Shots: 29.6 (10th)
- Shots Allowed: 32 (30th)
- Power Play %: 22.34 (13th)
- Penalty Kill %: 82.29 (7th)
Penguins’ Upcoming Schedule
- December 19 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 21 at Devils: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 23 vs. Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 28 at Islanders: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 29 vs. Islanders: 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 31 at Red Wings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 3 at Panthers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 5 at Hurricanes: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 7 vs. Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 9 vs. Oilers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 11 vs. Senators: 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 12 vs. Lightning: 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 14 vs. Kraken: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 17 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 18 at Capitals: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 20 at Kings: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 23 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 25 at Kraken: 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 27 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 29 at Utah Hockey Club: 9:30 PM ET on TNT
