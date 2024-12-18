Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on TV or Streaming Live – December 19 Published 7:23 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024

The Nashville Predators (9-17-6) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (14-14-5) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on December 19, 2024, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Predators are 16th (with 24 points) in the Western Conference and the Penguins are ninth (33 points) in the Eastern Conference.

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways D Roman Josi 29 7 16 23 46 16 F Filip Forsberg 32 9 13 22 46 20 F Jonathan Marchessault 32 8 11 19 42 4 F Steven Stamkos 32 8 10 18 19 10 F Ryan O’Reilly 29 7 10 17 22 13

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.25 (32nd)

2.25 (32nd) Goals Allowed: 3.06 (16th)

3.06 (16th) Shots: 29.4 (11th)

29.4 (11th) Shots Allowed: 29.9 (27th)

29.9 (27th) Power Play %: 17.58 (24th)

17.58 (24th) Penalty Kill %: 87.76 (1st)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

December 19 vs. Penguins: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

December 21 vs. Kings: 1:30 PM ET on NHL Network

December 23 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) December 27 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 30 at Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ December 31 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 3 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

Penguins’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Sidney Crosby 33 8 23 31 31 11 F Evgeni Malkin 33 7 19 26 40 11 F Rickard Rakell 33 14 10 24 33 5 F Bryan Rust 26 12 9 21 25 9 D Erik Karlsson 33 2 18 20 56 16

Penguins Stat Rankings

Goals: 3 (17th)

3 (17th) Goals Allowed: 3.67 (32nd)

3.67 (32nd) Shots: 29.6 (10th)

29.6 (10th) Shots Allowed: 32 (30th)

32 (30th) Power Play %: 22.34 (13th)

22.34 (13th) Penalty Kill %: 82.29 (7th)

Penguins’ Upcoming Schedule

December 19 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

December 21 at Devils: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

December 23 vs. Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) December 28 at Islanders: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ December 29 vs. Islanders: 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+

5:30 PM ET on ESPN+ December 31 at Red Wings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 3 at Panthers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 5 at Hurricanes: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 7 vs. Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 9 vs. Oilers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 11 vs. Senators: 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+

4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 12 vs. Lightning: 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+

5:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 14 vs. Kraken: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 17 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 18 at Capitals: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 20 at Kings: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 23 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 25 at Kraken: 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+

4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 27 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 29 at Utah Hockey Club: 9:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)

