Tennessee vs. Memphis Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 18

Wednesday’s contest that pits the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) versus the Memphis Tigers (2-7) at Elma Roane Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 93-66 in favor of Tennessee, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on December 18.

Based on our computer prediction, Memphis is projected to cover the spread (33.5) versus Tennessee. The two teams are projected to come in below the 159.5 total.

Tennessee vs. Memphis Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPNews

Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: Elma Roane Fieldhouse

Elma Roane Fieldhouse Line: Tennessee -33.5

Tennessee -33.5 Point total: 159.5

Tennessee vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 93, Memphis 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Memphis

Pick ATS: Memphis (+33.5)

Memphis (+33.5) Pick OU: Under (159.5)

The two teams score an average of 170.2 points per game, 10.7 more points than this matchup’s total.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers have a +262 scoring differential, topping opponents by 32.8 points per game. They’re putting up 98.4 points per game to rank first in college basketball and are allowing 65.6 per contest to rank 223rd in college basketball.

Tennessee prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 10.1 boards. It is collecting 39.5 rebounds per game (20th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 29.4 per contest.

Tennessee knocks down 13 three-pointers per game (first in college basketball) at a 32.4% rate (132nd in college basketball), compared to the 4.8 per game its opponents make at a 29% rate.

The Volunteers rank 10th in college basketball with 102 points scored per 100 possessions, and 32nd in college basketball defensively with 68 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tennessee has won the turnover battle by 13.7 turnovers per game, committing 14.4 (97th in college basketball play) while forcing 28.1 (first in college basketball).

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers have been outscored by 10.8 points per game (posting 71.8 points per game, 104th in college basketball, while allowing 82.6 per contest, 356th in college basketball) and have a -97 scoring differential.

The 34.9 rebounds per game Memphis accumulates rank 102nd in college basketball, 3.1 fewer than the 38 its opponents grab.

Memphis makes 5.9 three-pointers per game (197th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 6. It shoots 31.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 28.9%.

Memphis has committed 16.3 turnovers per game (188th in college basketball), 3.3 more than the 13 it forces (322nd in college basketball).

