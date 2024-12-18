Santa’s helpers don the red suits to spread holiday cheer Published 1:16 am Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Every December, Batesville becomes a canvas of holiday joy, painted in part by the efforts of two men who don the red suit and white beard to bring the magic of Christmas to life.

Santa Clay Seale and Santa Gary Cromwell, each with their unique Santa style, share a deep love for spreading holiday cheer, and bringing smiles to children and adults alike across north Mississippi.

For Seale, the journey began in 2017 at a school holiday bazaar in Independence. As the only male teacher with a beard, he was voluntold to be Santa for the “Selfies with Santa” event. Despite an ill-fitting, not-so-fresh smelling, attic-stored suit, Seale embraced the role and found himself hooked.

When asked if he’d be willing to do it again the following year, he agreed but decided to buy a new suit for the occasion.

“I had so much fun that day, and I knew I wanted to do it again—but if I was going to do it, I wanted to do it correctly,” he said.

Now, Seale is a seasoned Santa who begins growing his beard in July to ensure it’s ready for the season. This year, his schedule boasts 52 appearances across north Mississippi, from Batesville to Tupelo, and even into Memphis. Seale describes himself as “the fun Santa,” a jolly figure armed with corny jokes, a listening ear and a commitment to making every visit memorable.

One of his most memorable moments this year happened during a photography session. A woman approached him, revealing she was a foster parent to a child he had just entertained. Her gratitude for his kindness left a lasting impression.

“It wasn’t her who needed to thank me,” Seale said. “It was me who was grateful to make that boy’s Christmas season a little brighter.”

Seale’s engagements include community parades, birthday parties, and even TV appearances. While most visits are paid gigs, he dedicates about 20% of his time to nonprofit events, ensuring the magic of Santa reaches those who need it most.

For more information on how to invite Santa Clay to an event, visit his Facebook page.

The Cromwells as Santa and Mrs. Claus

Twenty years ago, while on vacation in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, Gary Cromwell stumbled upon a Santa convention that would forever change his life. Inspired by the camaraderie and festive spirit, the retired elementary school principal and his wife, Janet, decided to take up the mantle of Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Today, the Cromwells bring their energetic charm to events to Oxford, Batesville and beyond.

Cromwell’s style as Santa is warm and inviting, focused on drawing children out of their initial shyness.

“I was scared of Santa as a kid,” he said. “That’s why I take the time to talk to children, encourage them to rub the fur on my coat, and let them get comfortable.”

His wife Janet, dressed as Mrs. Claus in matching burgundy outfits, is his steadfast partner, helping manage their busy schedule and soothing nervous children with a motherly touch.

In addition to home visits and community events, Cromwell is a fixture at Oxford’s Holly Jolly Holiday celebration and the Ole Miss athletic banquets. The Cromwells also run a year-round business, Santa’s Candy and Critters in Batesville. There, they offer freeze-dried candies and a “mobile toy machine,” where kids can stuff their own plush animals.

For Cromwell, being Santa is more than a role—it’s a calling. Whether he’s singing custom Christmas songs with children or bringing energy to a nursing home visit, his goal is to spread joy.

“There’s so much conflict in the world,” he said. “I want to bring happiness to children and remind them of the magic of Christmas.”

For more information about the Cromwells or their store in Batesville, visit their Facebook.