Rotary Students of the Month Published 11:47 am Wednesday, December 18, 2024

The Batesville Rotary Club hosted seniors students from South Panola and North Delta high schools at its Tuesday meeting, recognizing them as the club’s December Students of the Month. Meredith Cossey (SPHS) and Clayton Hentz (NDS) received certificates and spoke to Rotarians about their school achievements and future plans. They were joined by their parents and school representatives. Pictured with the students are North Delta educator Annah Bailey (left) and Rotary president Delacey Howell.