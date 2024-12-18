Roman Josi Injury Status – Predators vs. Penguins Injury Report December 19 Published 9:42 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Currently, the Nashville Predators (9-17-6) have four players on the injury report, including Roman Josi, for their matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins (14-14-5) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Roman Josi D Out Lower Body Alexander Carrier D Out Upper Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Marcus Pettersson D Out Lower Body

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 72 total goals (2.2 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.

Nashville ranks 17th in goals against, giving up 98 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.

They have the league’s 31st-ranked goal differential at -26.

Penguins Season Insights

With 99 goals (three per game), the Penguins have the NHL’s 11th-ranked offense.

Pittsburgh has allowed 121 total goals this season (3.7 per game), ranking 32nd in the NHL.

They have the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -22.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Penguins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-145) Penguins (+121) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: