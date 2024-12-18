NFL Week 16 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions
Published 12:27 am Wednesday, December 18, 2024
There are 16 matchups on the NFL’s Week 16 schedule, with the 49ers (+1) among the best bets against the spread, according to our projections. For more tips, including parlay opportunities, see below.
Find an edge on the competition and take advantage of our spread picks for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.
NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 16
Jump to Matchup:
SF-MIA | JAX-LV | DEN-LAC | HOU-KC | MIN-SEA | TEN-IND | LAR-NYJ | PHI-WAS | ARI-CAR | TB-DAL | PIT-BAL | DET-CHI | CLE-CIN | NYG-ATL | NO-GB | NE-BUF
Pick: 49ers +1 vs. Dolphins
- Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins
- Projected Winner & Margin: 49ers by 1.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Dolphins -1
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 22
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Pick: Raiders -1 vs. Jaguars
- Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders
- Projected Winner & Margin: Raiders by 1.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Raiders -1
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 22
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Broncos +2.5 vs. Chargers
- Matchup: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Broncos by 0.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chargers -2.5
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 19
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Chiefs -3 vs. Texans
- Matchup: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 7.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chiefs -3
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 21
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Vikings -3 vs. Seahawks
- Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks
- Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 4.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Vikings -3
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 22
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Colts -3.5 vs. Titans
- Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
- Projected Winner & Margin: Colts by 11.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Colts -3.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 22
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Rams -3.5 vs. Jets
- Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at New York Jets
- Projected Winner & Margin: Rams by 4.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Rams -3.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 22
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Eagles -3.5 vs. Commanders
- Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
- Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 4.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Eagles -3.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 22
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Cardinals -4 vs. Panthers
- Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Cardinals by 14.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Cardinals -4
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 22
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Buccaneers -4 vs. Cowboys
- Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys
- Projected Winner & Margin: Buccaneers by 12.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Buccaneers -4
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 22
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Ravens -6 vs. Steelers
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
- Projected Winner & Margin: Ravens by 6.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Ravens -6
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 21
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Lions -6.5 vs. Bears
- Matchup: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
- Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 17.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Lions -6.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 22
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Bengals -7.5 vs. Browns
- Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
- Projected Winner & Margin: Bengals by 10.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bengals -7.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 22
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Falcons -8.5 vs. Giants
- Matchup: New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons
- Projected Winner & Margin: Falcons by 11.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Falcons -8.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 22
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Packers -13.5 vs. Saints
- Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Packers by 18.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Packers -13.5
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 23
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Bills -14 vs. Patriots
- Matchup: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
- Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 24.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bills -14
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 22
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: