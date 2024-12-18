NFL Week 16 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks
Published 12:20 am Wednesday, December 18, 2024
If you’re looking for the best bet to make among the 16 NFL matchups in Week 16, we’re on the Lions at -6.5 in terms of the point spreads. Don’t stop there, though — scroll down, because we have lots more suggestions, which you could use in a parlay.
Take advantage of our predictions to make your NFL picks this week. BetMGM has all the information you need to begin betting on the NFL.
Best Week 16 Spread Bets
Jump to Matchup:
Email newsletter signup
SF-MIA | JAX-LV | DEN-LAC | HOU-KC | MIN-SEA
Pick: 49ers +1 vs. Dolphins
- Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins
- Projected Winner & Margin: 49ers by 1.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Dolphins -1
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 22
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Raiders -1 vs. Jaguars
- Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders
- Projected Winner & Margin: Raiders by 1.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Raiders -1
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 22
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Broncos +2.5 vs. Chargers
- Matchup: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Broncos by 0.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chargers -2.5
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 19
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Chiefs -3 vs. Texans
- Matchup: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 7.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chiefs -3
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 21
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Vikings -3 vs. Seahawks
- Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks
- Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 4.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Vikings -3
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 22
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.
Best Week 16 Total Bets
Jump to Matchup:
Over 45.5 – Eagles vs. Commanders
- Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
- Projected Total: 47.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 22
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 42.5 – Vikings vs. Seahawks
- Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks
- Projected Total: 44.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 22
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 44.5 – Steelers vs. Ravens
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
- Projected Total: 48.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 21
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 41.5 – Texans vs. Chiefs
- Matchup: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
- Projected Total: 43.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 21
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 48 – Lions vs. Bears
- Matchup: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
- Projected Total: 47.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 22
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.