NFL Week 16 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks Published 12:20 am Wednesday, December 18, 2024

If you’re looking for the best bet to make among the 16 NFL matchups in Week 16, we’re on the Lions at -6.5 in terms of the point spreads. Don’t stop there, though — scroll down, because we have lots more suggestions, which you could use in a parlay.

Take advantage of our predictions to make your NFL picks this week. BetMGM has all the information you need to begin betting on the NFL.

Best Week 16 Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Email newsletter signup

SF-MIA | JAX-LV | DEN-LAC | HOU-KC | MIN-SEA

Pick: 49ers +1 vs. Dolphins

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins Projected Winner & Margin: 49ers by 1.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

49ers by 1.5 points Spread: Dolphins -1

Dolphins -1 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 22

Dec. 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Raiders -1 vs. Jaguars

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders

Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders Projected Winner & Margin: Raiders by 1.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Raiders by 1.1 points Spread: Raiders -1

Raiders -1 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 22

Dec. 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Broncos +2.5 vs. Chargers

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Winner & Margin: Broncos by 0.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Broncos by 0.7 points Spread: Chargers -2.5

Chargers -2.5 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 19

Dec. 19 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Chiefs -3 vs. Texans

Matchup: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 7.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Chiefs by 7.2 points Spread: Chiefs -3

Chiefs -3 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 21

Dec. 21 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Vikings -3 vs. Seahawks

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 4.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Vikings by 4.6 points Spread: Vikings -3

Vikings -3 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 22

Dec. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Best Week 16 Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Over 45.5 – Eagles vs. Commanders

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders Projected Total: 47.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

47.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 22

Dec. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 42.5 – Vikings vs. Seahawks

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks Projected Total: 44.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

44.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 22

Dec. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 44.5 – Steelers vs. Ravens

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens Projected Total: 48.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

48.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 21

Dec. 21 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 41.5 – Texans vs. Chiefs

Matchup: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs Projected Total: 43.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

43.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 21

Dec. 21 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 48 – Lions vs. Bears

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears Projected Total: 47.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

47.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 22

Dec. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: