NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 19
Published 9:26 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024
The outings in a Thursday NBA slate that shouldn’t be missed include the Atlanta Hawks playing the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center.
Curious about the betting odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with all of the information you need.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 19
Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz
- Spread: Pistons -4.5
- Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 8.9 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Spread: Hornets -3.5
- Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 2.4 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Spread: Thunder -6.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 4.0 points)
- Total: 209.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (214.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Spread: Raptors -3.5
- Spread Pick: Raptors (Projected to win by 1.5 points)
- Total: 219.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: YES and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: Celtics -14.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 12.8 points)
- Total: 243.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (235.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Grizzlies -3.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 4.7 points)
- Total: 236.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Spread: Rockets -10.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 17.9 points)
- Total: 217.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (219.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Spread: Spurs -1.5
- Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 2.8 points)
- Total: 233.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: FDSSE and CW35
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Spread: Mavericks -6.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 7.0 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KFAA, WFAA, and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Suns -6.5
- Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 6.5 points)
- Total: 235.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks
- Spread: Timberwolves -2.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 2.7 points)
- Total: 214.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (220.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: TNT and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Spread: Kings -4.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 5.9 points)
- Total: 230.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets
- Spread: Nuggets -8.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 6.9 points)
- Total: 233.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
