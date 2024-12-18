How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, December 19

Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, December 19

Top-25 teams will take the court across five games on Thursday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Charleston Southern Buccaneers taking on the South Carolina Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena.

Today’s Top 25 Games

William & Mary Tribe at No. 8 Maryland Terrapins

  • Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 15 Michigan State Spartans at Montana Grizzlies

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: BallerTV

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

James Madison Dukes at No. 21 NC State Wolfpack

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 5 LSU Tigers at UIC Flames

