How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, December 19 Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Top-25 teams will take the court across five games on Thursday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Charleston Southern Buccaneers taking on the South Carolina Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

William & Mary Tribe at No. 8 Maryland Terrapins

Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV channel: B1G+

No. 15 Michigan State Spartans at Montana Grizzlies

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: BallerTV

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

James Madison Dukes at No. 21 NC State Wolfpack

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 5 LSU Tigers at UIC Flames

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: