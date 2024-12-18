How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, December 19
Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Top-25 teams will take the court across five games on Thursday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Charleston Southern Buccaneers taking on the South Carolina Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena.
Today’s Top 25 Games
William & Mary Tribe at No. 8 Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
No. 15 Michigan State Spartans at Montana Grizzlies
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: BallerTV
Charleston Southern Buccaneers at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
James Madison Dukes at No. 21 NC State Wolfpack
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 5 LSU Tigers at UIC Flames
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
