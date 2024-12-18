How to Watch the NBA Today, December 19 Published 10:26 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Today’s NBA lineup features 13 contests, including the Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Orlando Magic.

Here you can find info on live coverage of all of today’s NBA action.

Watch the NBA Today – December 19

Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSDET

KJZZ and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center

Kia Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: YES and SportsNet

YES and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and CHSN

NBCS-BOS and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and Gulf Coast Sports

SCHN and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSE

NBCS-BA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: FDSSE and CW35

FDSSE and CW35 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA, WFAA, and FDSSC

KFAA, WFAA, and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSIN

AZFamily and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: TNT and MSG

TNT and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU and ALT2

KATU and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA

NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

