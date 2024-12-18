How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 19 Published 7:54 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (18-9) aim to extend a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (14-11) on December 19, 2024.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSSE

NBCS-BA, FDSSE

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Warriors allow to opponents.

Memphis is 18-5 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at second.

The Grizzlies score 122.1 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 109.8 the Warriors allow.

Memphis has a 17-6 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors’ 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have given up to their opponents (44%).

This season, Golden State has a 12-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44% from the field.

The Warriors are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at eighth.

The Warriors’ 113.9 points per game are only 0.2 more points than the 113.7 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.7 points, Golden State is 11-4.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Grizzlies have been worse at home this season, putting up 121.7 points per game, compared to 122.7 per game in road games.

In home games, Memphis is ceding 6.3 fewer points per game (110.9) than on the road (117.2).

When playing at home, the Grizzlies are draining 0.6 more treys per game (13.5) than when playing on the road (12.9). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (35.8%) compared to on the road (35.7%).

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

At home the Warriors score 112.7 points per game, 2.4 less than away (115.1). On defense they allow 110.1 points per game at home, 0.6 more than on the road (109.5).

At home Golden State is giving up 110.1 points per game, 0.6 more than it is on the road (109.5).

The Warriors collect 0.8 fewer assists per game at home (28.9) than away (29.7).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle Gregory Jackson Out Foot Marcus Smart Questionable Shoulder Ja Morant Questionable Back Jay Huff Out Ankle

Warriors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Moses Moody Questionable Knee

