How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 19
Published 7:54 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024
The Memphis Grizzlies (18-9) aim to extend a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (14-11) on December 19, 2024.
Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Warriors allow to opponents.
- Memphis is 18-5 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at second.
- The Grizzlies score 122.1 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 109.8 the Warriors allow.
- Memphis has a 17-6 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.
Warriors Stats Insights
- The Warriors’ 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have given up to their opponents (44%).
- This season, Golden State has a 12-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44% from the field.
- The Warriors are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at eighth.
- The Warriors’ 113.9 points per game are only 0.2 more points than the 113.7 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 113.7 points, Golden State is 11-4.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Grizzlies have been worse at home this season, putting up 121.7 points per game, compared to 122.7 per game in road games.
- In home games, Memphis is ceding 6.3 fewer points per game (110.9) than on the road (117.2).
- When playing at home, the Grizzlies are draining 0.6 more treys per game (13.5) than when playing on the road (12.9). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (35.8%) compared to on the road (35.7%).
Warriors Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Warriors score 112.7 points per game, 2.4 less than away (115.1). On defense they allow 110.1 points per game at home, 0.6 more than on the road (109.5).
- At home Golden State is giving up 110.1 points per game, 0.6 more than it is on the road (109.5).
- The Warriors collect 0.8 fewer assists per game at home (28.9) than away (29.7).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Ankle
|Gregory Jackson
|Out
|Foot
|Marcus Smart
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Ja Morant
|Questionable
|Back
|Jay Huff
|Out
|Ankle
Warriors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Moses Moody
|Questionable
|Knee