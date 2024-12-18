How to Watch Tennessee vs. Memphis Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 18 Published 7:45 am Wednesday, December 18, 2024

The Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) will try to build on an eight-game winning stretch when visiting the Memphis Tigers (2-7) on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. This game is at 8:30 PM ET on ESPNews.

If you’re looking for where to watch this game, it will air on ESPNews.

Tennessee vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee How to watch on TV: ESPNews

ESPNews Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee 2023-24 Stats

The Volunteers’ +217 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game) was a result of putting up 76.3 points per game (25th in college basketball) while giving up 69.7 per outing (287th in college basketball).

Last year, Tennessee was 10th-best in the country in rebounds (38.5 per game) and 203rd in rebounds conceded (32.4).

Tennessee was 139th in college basketball in turnovers per game (14.4) and eighth-worst in turnovers forced (11.2) last season.

The Volunteers hit 6.8 three-pointers per game (98th in college basketball) compared to their opponents’ 6.2. They shot 32.1% from deep, and their opponents shot 32.5%.

The Volunteers ranked 65th in college basketball with 89.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 201st defensively with 81.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Memphis 2023-24 Stats

The Tigers averaged 67.6 points per game last season (134th in college basketball) while giving up 69.3 per contest (284th in college basketball). They had a -51 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 1.7 points per game.

Memphis pulled down 35.1 boards per game (64th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 33.5 rebounds per contest (254th-ranked).

Memphis committed 15.6 turnovers per game last season (222nd-ranked in college basketball), and it forced 19.3 turnovers per contest (20th-best).

The Tigers knocked down 5.5 three-pointers per game (205th in college basketball), 1.6 more than their opponents (3.9). They shot 29.5% from beyond the arc (231st in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30%.

The Tigers averaged 77.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (250th in college basketball), and gave up 79 points per 100 possessions (131st in college basketball).

Tennessee’s Top Players (2023-24)

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rickea Jackson 25 20.2 8.2 2.3 0.7 0.2 0.9 Jewel Spear 33 13.1 4.4 2.2 0.5 0.1 2.1 Sara Puckett 33 9.8 4.9 1.5 0.6 0.2 1.2 Jasmine Powell 32 9.3 4.7 4.3 0.9 0.1 0.7 Karoline Striplin 33 7.2 3.2 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.5

Memphis’ Top Players (2023-24)

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Madison Griggs 30 16.8 3.2 2 1.8 0.2 3.1 Kai Carter 30 9.8 3.3 1.2 0.6 0.3 0.5 Alasia Smith 30 9.8 9.5 1.7 2.2 1.3 0.5 Hannah Riddick 30 7.6 3.6 0.2 0.7 0.4 0 Ki’ari Cain 30 6.3 1.9 2.5 1 0.1 0.9

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

December 18 at Memphis at 8:30 PM ET

December 20 vs. Richmond at 2:15 PM ET

December 21 at Tulsa at 11:00 AM ET

December 29 vs. Winthrop at 2:00 PM ET

January 2 at Texas A&M at 8:00 PM ET

January 5 vs. Oklahoma at 3:00 PM ET

Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule

December 18 vs. Tennessee at 8:30 PM ET

December 21 vs. Louisville at 5:00 PM ET

January 1 vs. Wichita State at 4:00 PM ET

January 4 vs. North Texas at 3:00 PM ET

January 8 at UAB at 7:00 PM ET

January 12 at Rice at 3:00 PM ET

