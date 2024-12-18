How to Watch Memphis vs. Virginia on TV or Live Stream – December 18 Published 6:41 am Wednesday, December 18, 2024

The Virginia Cavaliers (6-4) look to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 21 Memphis Tigers (8-2) on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Memphis vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN2

Memphis Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.6% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Cavaliers’ opponents have knocked down.

Memphis is 7-1 when it shoots better than 39.6% from the field.

The Tigers are the 251st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cavaliers sit at 310th.

The Tigers average 81.1 points per game, 20.9 more points than the 60.2 the Cavaliers give up.

Memphis has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 60.2 points.

Virginia Stats Insights

Virginia is 5-1 when it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 310th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 155th.

The Cavaliers score 15.7 fewer points per game (61.4) than the Tigers give up to opponents (77.1).

When Virginia gives up fewer than 81.1 points, it is 6-3.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Memphis posted the same number of points when playing at home and on the road (81.9) last season.

Defensively the Tigers played better in home games last season, giving up 72.7 points per game, compared to 79.8 in away games.

Memphis drained 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.8 fewer threes and 6.9% points worse than it averaged in road games (9.3, 39.2%).

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

At home, Virginia scored 66.5 points per game last season, 6.0 more than it averaged on the road (60.5).

At home, the Cavaliers gave up 51.4 points per game, 18.6 fewer points than they allowed away (70.0).

At home, Virginia drained 7.1 3-pointers per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Virginia’s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.4%) than away (35.6%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/4/2024 Louisiana Tech W 81-71 FedExForum 12/8/2024 Arkansas State L 85-72 FedExForum 12/14/2024 @ Clemson W 87-82 Littlejohn Coliseum 12/18/2024 @ Virginia John Paul Jones Arena 12/21/2024 Mississippi State FedExForum 12/28/2024 Ole Miss – FedExForum

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/4/2024 @ Florida L 87-69 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 12/7/2024 @ SMU L 63-51 Moody Coliseum 12/12/2024 Bethune-Cookman W 59-41 John Paul Jones Arena 12/18/2024 Memphis John Paul Jones Arena 12/22/2024 American John Paul Jones Arena 12/31/2024 NC State – John Paul Jones Arena

