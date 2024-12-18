How to Watch Memphis vs. Virginia on TV or Live Stream – December 18
Published 6:41 am Wednesday, December 18, 2024
The Virginia Cavaliers (6-4) look to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 21 Memphis Tigers (8-2) on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Memphis vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.6% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Cavaliers’ opponents have knocked down.
- Memphis is 7-1 when it shoots better than 39.6% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 251st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cavaliers sit at 310th.
- The Tigers average 81.1 points per game, 20.9 more points than the 60.2 the Cavaliers give up.
- Memphis has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 60.2 points.
Virginia Stats Insights
- Virginia is 5-1 when it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 310th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 155th.
- The Cavaliers score 15.7 fewer points per game (61.4) than the Tigers give up to opponents (77.1).
- When Virginia gives up fewer than 81.1 points, it is 6-3.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Memphis posted the same number of points when playing at home and on the road (81.9) last season.
- Defensively the Tigers played better in home games last season, giving up 72.7 points per game, compared to 79.8 in away games.
- Memphis drained 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.8 fewer threes and 6.9% points worse than it averaged in road games (9.3, 39.2%).
Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- At home, Virginia scored 66.5 points per game last season, 6.0 more than it averaged on the road (60.5).
- At home, the Cavaliers gave up 51.4 points per game, 18.6 fewer points than they allowed away (70.0).
- At home, Virginia drained 7.1 3-pointers per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Virginia’s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.4%) than away (35.6%).
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2024
|Louisiana Tech
|W 81-71
|FedExForum
|12/8/2024
|Arkansas State
|L 85-72
|FedExForum
|12/14/2024
|@ Clemson
|W 87-82
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/18/2024
|@ Virginia
–
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/21/2024
|Mississippi State
–
|FedExForum
|12/28/2024
|Ole Miss
|–
|FedExForum
Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2024
|@ Florida
|L 87-69
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
|12/7/2024
|@ SMU
|L 63-51
|Moody Coliseum
|12/12/2024
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 59-41
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/18/2024
|Memphis
–
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/22/2024
|American
–
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/31/2024
|NC State
|–
|John Paul Jones Arena
