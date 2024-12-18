How to Watch Memphis vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 18 Published 7:45 am Wednesday, December 18, 2024

The Memphis Tigers (2-7) will be attempting to break a six-game losing skid when hosting the Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. It will air at 8:30 PM ET on ESPNews.

If you want to know how to watch this game, it can be found on ESPNews.

Memphis vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee How to watch on TV: ESPNews

Memphis 2023-24 Stats

The Tigers were outscored by 1.7 points per game last season, with a -51 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.6 points per game (134th in college basketball), and gave up 69.3 per outing (284th in college basketball).

Last season, Memphis was 64th in the country in rebounds (35.1 per game) and 254th in rebounds allowed (33.5).

Last season, Memphis was 222nd in college basketball in turnovers committed (15.6 per game) and 20th-best in turnovers forced (19.3).

The Tigers hit 5.5 three-pointers per game (205th in college basketball) while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc (231st in college basketball). They made 1.6 more threes than their opponents, who drained 3.9 per game at 30%.

The Tigers averaged 77.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (250th in college basketball), and allowed 79 points per 100 possessions (131st in college basketball).

Tennessee 2023-24 Stats

The Volunteers outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game last season with a +217 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.3 points per game (25th in college basketball) and allowed 69.7 per contest (287th in college basketball).

Tennessee was top-25 last season in rebounding, ranking 10th-best in college basketball with 38.5 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 203rd with 32.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

Tennessee ranked eighth-worst in the country with 11.2 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it committed 14.4 turnovers per game (139th-ranked in college basketball).

The Volunteers knocked down 6.8 three-pointers per game (98th in college basketball), while their opponents made 6.2 on average.

The Volunteers ranked 65th in college basketball by averaging 89.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively were 201st in college basketball, allowing 81.5 points per 100 possessions.

Memphis’ Top Players (2023-24)

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Madison Griggs 30 16.8 3.2 2 1.8 0.2 3.1 Kai Carter 30 9.8 3.3 1.2 0.6 0.3 0.5 Alasia Smith 30 9.8 9.5 1.7 2.2 1.3 0.5 Hannah Riddick 30 7.6 3.6 0.2 0.7 0.4 0 Ki’ari Cain 30 6.3 1.9 2.5 1 0.1 0.9

Tennessee’s Top Players (2023-24)

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rickea Jackson 25 20.2 8.2 2.3 0.7 0.2 0.9 Jewel Spear 33 13.1 4.4 2.2 0.5 0.1 2.1 Sara Puckett 33 9.8 4.9 1.5 0.6 0.2 1.2 Jasmine Powell 32 9.3 4.7 4.3 0.9 0.1 0.7 Karoline Striplin 33 7.2 3.2 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.5

Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule

December 18 vs. Tennessee at 8:30 PM ET

December 21 vs. Louisville at 5:00 PM ET

January 1 vs. Wichita State at 4:00 PM ET

January 4 vs. North Texas at 3:00 PM ET

January 8 at UAB at 7:00 PM ET

January 12 at Rice at 3:00 PM ET

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

December 18 at Memphis at 8:30 PM ET

December 20 vs. Richmond at 2:15 PM ET

December 21 at Tulsa at 11:00 AM ET

December 29 vs. Winthrop at 2:00 PM ET

January 2 at Texas A&M at 8:00 PM ET

January 5 vs. Oklahoma at 3:00 PM ET

