How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 18
Published 8:43 am Wednesday, December 18, 2024
The Memphis Tigers versus the Virginia Cavaliers is one of five games on the Wednesday college basketball slate that has an AAC team in action.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s AAC Games
No. 21 Memphis Tigers at Virginia Cavaliers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Davidson Wildcats at Temple Owls
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at South Florida Bulls
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Alabama A&M Bulldogs at UAB Blazers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at North Texas Mean Green
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
id: