How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 18 Published 8:43 am Wednesday, December 18, 2024

The Memphis Tigers versus the Virginia Cavaliers is one of five games on the Wednesday college basketball slate that has an AAC team in action.

Today’s AAC Games

No. 21 Memphis Tigers at Virginia Cavaliers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Davidson Wildcats at Temple Owls

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at South Florida Bulls

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alabama A&M Bulldogs at UAB Blazers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at North Texas Mean Green

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

