Published 8:43 am Wednesday, December 18, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Wednesday, December 18

The Memphis Tigers versus the Virginia Cavaliers is one of five games on the Wednesday college basketball slate that has an AAC team in action.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

No. 21 Memphis Tigers at Virginia Cavaliers

Davidson Wildcats at Temple Owls

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at South Florida Bulls

Alabama A&M Bulldogs at UAB Blazers

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at North Texas Mean Green

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

