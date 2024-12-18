Grizzlies vs. Warriors Injury Report Today – December 19 Published 5:39 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024

The Golden State Warriors’ (14-11) injury report has just one player listed ahead of their Thursday, December 19 matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (18-9, two injured players) at FedExForum, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

The Grizzlies enter this matchup on the heels of a 116-110 loss to the Lakers on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a team-leading 25 points for the Grizzlies in the loss.

The Warriors are coming off of a 143-133 loss to the Mavericks in their last outing on Sunday. The Warriors got a team-high 29 points from Andrew Wiggins in the loss.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Ankle 5.3 3.7 3.0

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Moses Moody SG Questionable Knee 7.4 1.9 0.9

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBCS-BA and FDSSE

NBCS-BA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -3.5 236.5

id: