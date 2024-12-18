December 18 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 3:21 am Wednesday, December 18, 2024

By Data Skrive

December 18 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

The Toronto Maple Leafs versus the Dallas Stars is a game to see on a Wednesday NHL schedule that includes a lot of thrilling matchups.

How to watch all the action in the NHL on Wednesday is included here.

How to Watch December 18 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Philadelphia Flyers @ Detroit Red Wings 7 p.m. ET TNT Max
Toronto Maple Leafs @ Dallas Stars 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Florida Panthers @ Minnesota Wild 9:30 p.m. ET TNT Max
Vancouver Canucks @ Utah Hockey Club 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Winnipeg Jets @ Anaheim Ducks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

