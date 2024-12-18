Auditor’s office arrests former Sardis Fire Dept. treasurer; fraud alleged Published 11:23 am Wednesday, December 18, 2024

On Wednesday, State Auditor Shad White announced that Special Agents from his office have arrested William Clark, former Sardis Fire Department Secretary/Treasurer, for allegedly submitting fraudulent invoices to the City of Sardis.

Clark submitted inflated emergency response numbers in order to receive payments to which he was not entitled.

“We will continue to hold the line on misuse of your tax dollars, big or small,” said State Auditor Shad White. “This is why we’ve been able to recover more money in the last six years than any other six-year period in the history of the Auditor’s office.”

Clark faces up to 10 years in prison and $5,000 in fines if convicted. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button on the Auditor’s website or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.