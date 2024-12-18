AAC Football Scores and Results – Bowl Season 2024

The 2024 college football bowl slate includes eight games featuring an AAC team. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Jump to Matchup:

Memphis vs. West Virginia

AAC Scores | Bowl Season

Memphis 42 – West Virginia 37

The teams pushed on the 5-point spread. The matchup covered the 59.5-point total.

Memphis Top Performers

  • Passing: Seth Henigan (18-for-26, 294 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Mario Anderson (17 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: DeMeer Blankumsee (4 TAR, 4 REC, 120 YDS, 1 TD)

West Virginia Top Performers

  • Passing: Garrett Greene (29-for-40, 328 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Greene (7 ATT, 95 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Hudson Clement (14 TAR, 11 REC, 166 YDS, 2 TDs)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Memphis West Virginia
474 Total Yards 534
294 Passing Yards 328
180 Rushing Yards 206
0 Turnovers 2

Upcoming 2024 AAC Bowl Season Schedule

Tulane Green Wave vs. Florida Gators

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Friday, Dec. 20
  • Game Location: Tampa, Florida
  • Venue: Raymond James Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. UTSA Roadrunners

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Game Date: Monday, Dec. 23
  • Game Location: Conway, South Carolina
  • Venue: Brooks Stadium (SC)
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

South Florida Bulls vs. San Jose State Spartans

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Tuesday, Dec. 24
  • Game Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
  • Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Navy Midshipmen

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Friday, Dec. 27
  • Game Location: Fort Worth, Texas
  • Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN

East Carolina Pirates vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack

  • Game Time: 5:45 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Dec. 28
  • Game Location: Annapolis, Maryland
  • Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. No. 19 Army Black Knights

  • Game Time: 9:15 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Dec. 28
  • Game Location: Shreveport, Louisiana
  • Venue: Independence Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN

North Texas Mean Green vs. Texas State Bobcats

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Friday, Jan. 3
  • Game Location: University Park, Texas
  • Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN

