AAC Football Scores and Results – Bowl Season 2024
Published 5:24 am Wednesday, December 18, 2024
The 2024 college football bowl slate includes eight games featuring an AAC team. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.
Watch college football all season long on ESPN+, Fubo and Paramount+.
Jump to Matchup:
Email newsletter signup
AAC Scores | Bowl Season
Memphis 42 – West Virginia 37
The teams pushed on the 5-point spread. The matchup covered the 59.5-point total.
Memphis Top Performers
- Passing: Seth Henigan (18-for-26, 294 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Mario Anderson (17 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: DeMeer Blankumsee (4 TAR, 4 REC, 120 YDS, 1 TD)
West Virginia Top Performers
- Passing: Garrett Greene (29-for-40, 328 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Greene (7 ATT, 95 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Hudson Clement (14 TAR, 11 REC, 166 YDS, 2 TDs)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Memphis
|West Virginia
|474
|Total Yards
|534
|294
|Passing Yards
|328
|180
|Rushing Yards
|206
|0
|Turnovers
|2
Upcoming 2024 AAC Bowl Season Schedule
Tulane Green Wave vs. Florida Gators
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Friday, Dec. 20
- Game Location: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. UTSA Roadrunners
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Game Date: Monday, Dec. 23
- Game Location: Conway, South Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Stadium (SC)
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
South Florida Bulls vs. San Jose State Spartans
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Tuesday, Dec. 24
- Game Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma Sooners vs. Navy Midshipmen
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Friday, Dec. 27
- Game Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
East Carolina Pirates vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Dec. 28
- Game Location: Annapolis, Maryland
- Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. No. 19 Army Black Knights
- Game Time: 9:15 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Dec. 28
- Game Location: Shreveport, Louisiana
- Venue: Independence Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
North Texas Mean Green vs. Texas State Bobcats
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Friday, Jan. 3
- Game Location: University Park, Texas
- Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: