AAC Football Scores and Results – Bowl Season 2024 Published 5:24 am Wednesday, December 18, 2024

The 2024 college football bowl slate includes eight games featuring an AAC team. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Jump to Matchup:

Memphis vs. West Virginia

AAC Scores | Bowl Season

Memphis 42 – West Virginia 37

The teams pushed on the 5-point spread. The matchup covered the 59.5-point total.

Memphis Top Performers

Passing: Seth Henigan (18-for-26, 294 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Seth Henigan (18-for-26, 294 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Mario Anderson (17 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD)

Mario Anderson (17 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: DeMeer Blankumsee (4 TAR, 4 REC, 120 YDS, 1 TD)

West Virginia Top Performers

Passing: Garrett Greene (29-for-40, 328 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Garrett Greene (29-for-40, 328 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Greene (7 ATT, 95 YDS, 1 TD)

Greene (7 ATT, 95 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Hudson Clement (14 TAR, 11 REC, 166 YDS, 2 TDs)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Memphis West Virginia 474 Total Yards 534 294 Passing Yards 328 180 Rushing Yards 206 0 Turnovers 2

Upcoming 2024 AAC Bowl Season Schedule

Tulane Green Wave vs. Florida Gators

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Date: Friday, Dec. 20

Friday, Dec. 20 Game Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. UTSA Roadrunners

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Game Date: Monday, Dec. 23

Monday, Dec. 23 Game Location: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium (SC)

Brooks Stadium (SC) TV Channel: ESPN

South Florida Bulls vs. San Jose State Spartans

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Date: Tuesday, Dec. 24

Tuesday, Dec. 24 Game Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex TV Channel: ESPN

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Navy Midshipmen

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Game Date: Friday, Dec. 27

Friday, Dec. 27 Game Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Amon G. Carter Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

East Carolina Pirates vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack

Game Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Dec. 28

Saturday, Dec. 28 Game Location: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. No. 19 Army Black Knights

Game Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Dec. 28

Saturday, Dec. 28 Game Location: Shreveport, Louisiana

Shreveport, Louisiana Venue: Independence Stadium

Independence Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

North Texas Mean Green vs. Texas State Bobcats

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Game Date: Friday, Jan. 3

Friday, Jan. 3 Game Location: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Gerald J. Ford Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

