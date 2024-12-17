Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 16 vs. the Colts Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Quarterback Will Levis has a matchup against the 23rd-ranked passing defense in the NFL (224.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, when his Tennessee Titans take on the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Should Levis be someone that you plug into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup against the Colts? Before making that call, here’s a glimpse at the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Levis Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 14.5

14.5 Game Day & Time: December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Will Levis Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 6.7 19-for-32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 11.5 19-for-28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 13.6 26-for-34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins -0.5 3-for-4 25 0 1 2 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 7.3 16-for-27 95 1 1 3 15 0 Week 10 @Chargers 19.1 18-for-23 175 2 0 5 41 0 Week 11 @Vikings 15.6 17-for-31 295 1 1 7 18 0 Week 12 @Texans 16.1 18-for-24 278 2 1 8 10 0 Week 13 @Commanders 16.2 18-for-37 212 2 0 2 -3 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 7 19-for-32 168 0 0 1 3 0 Week 15 @Bengals -4.4 8-for-12 89 0 3 2 0 0

Will Levis Fantasy Stats

With 108.2 fantasy points (9.8 per game) in 2024, Levis ranks 105th overall in the league and 32nd at his position.

Levis has picked up 18.8 fantasy points (6.3 per game) over his past three games. He has completed 45 of 81 passes for 469 yards, throwing for two touchdowns with three interceptions, and has run for zero yards on five carries.

In his past five games, Levis is 80-of-136 for 1,042 yards, with five touchdowns and five interceptions and has rushed for 28 yards on 20 carries. He has picked up 50.5 fantasy points (10.1 per game).

Will Levis accumulated 19.1 fantasy points — 18-of-23 (78.3%), 175 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 41 yards — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Levis accumulated -4.4 fantasy points — 8-of-12 (66.7%), 89 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs — in his worst game of the season. That was last week versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

