Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 16 vs. the Colts Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Running back Tyjae Spears is looking at a matchup against the 30th-ranked run defense in the NFL (141.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, when his Tennessee Titans play the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Spears worth starting? For analysis on his tilt versus the Colts, we’ve got you covered.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 4.9

4.9 Game Day & Time: December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.7 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Chargers 8.1 7 47 0 3 4 0 Week 11 @Vikings 2.8 3 0 0 2 8 0 Week 13 @Commanders 0.3 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 3.3 6 21 0 1 2 0 Week 15 @Bengals 27.2 4 5 1 6 87 1

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

With 54.7 fantasy points (5.5 per game), Spears is 53rd at his position and 219th in the league.

In his past three games, Spears has rushed for 29 yards on 11 carries, with one touchdown, and has 89 yards receiving on seven catches (nine targets) with one TD. He has accumulated 23.8 fantasy points (7.9 per game).

Spears has accumulated 29.7 fantasy points (5.9 per game) in his past five games. He has 21 carries for 76 yards and one touchdown, plus 101 receiving yards on 12 catches (15 targets) and one TD.

In his best game of the season, Tyjae Spears finished with 21.2 fantasy points — 4 carries, 5 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 87 yards, 1 TD. That was last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Spears picked up 0.3 fantasy points — 1 carry, 3 yards — in Week 13 against the Washington Commanders, which was his worst game of the season.

