Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections: Week 16 vs. the Colts Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard will match up with the 30th-ranked tun defense of the Indianapolis Colts (141.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Pollard worth starting in fantasy this week? Read on as we dig into his upcoming matchup against the Colts.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 12.2

12.2 Game Day & Time: December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 18.4 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 15.2 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 5.9 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 18.8 22 88 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Colts 17.8 17 93 1 3 -5 0 Week 7 @Bills 8.5 16 61 0 2 4 0 Week 8 @Lions 14.7 20 94 0 3 23 0 Week 9 @Patriots 18.4 28 128 0 3 26 0 Week 10 @Chargers 10.3 9 44 0 4 19 0 Week 11 @Vikings 4.9 9 15 0 2 14 0 Week 12 @Texans 21.9 24 119 1 3 10 0 Week 13 @Commanders 8.8 8 35 0 4 33 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 14.4 21 102 0 2 22 0 Week 15 @Bengals 8.5 17 45 1 0 0 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Stats

Ranked 18th at his position and 49th overall in the league, Pollard has 147.5 fantasy points (10.5 per game).

Looking at his past three games, Pollard has averaged 8.6 fantasy points (25.7 total). He has rushed for 182 yards on 46 carries, with one touchdown, and has 55 yards receiving on six catches (eight targets).

Pollard has 79 carries for 316 yards and two touchdowns, plus 79 receiving yards on 11 catches (17 targets) in his past five games. He has accumulated 47.5 fantasy points (9.5 per game) in that span.

In his best game of the season — Week 12 versus the Houston Texans — Tony Pollard finished with 18.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 24 carries, 119 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, Pollard posted a season-low 2.9 fantasy points, with this stat line: 6 carries, 14 yards.

Add Pollard to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!

id: