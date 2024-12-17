Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game – December 17
Published 4:34 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and New York Rangers play on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on O’Reilly’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)
Predators vs. Rangers Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -13, in 17:25 per game on the ice.
- O’Reilly has accumulated at least one point in 14 games, with 17 points in total.
- On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated three goals and two assists.
- O’Reilly averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.6%.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 13 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 28 opportunities).
- Through 28 games played this season, he has recorded 17 points, with two multi-point games.
Rangers Defensive Insights
- The Rangers have given up 91 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 14th in league action in goals against.
- The team has the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +1.
- The Rangers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Rangers
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|28
|Games
|0
|17
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|10
|Assists
|0
