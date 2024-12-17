Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game – December 17 Published 4:34 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and New York Rangers play on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on O’Reilly’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -13, in 17:25 per game on the ice.

O’Reilly has accumulated at least one point in 14 games, with 17 points in total.

On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated three goals and two assists.

O’Reilly averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.6%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 13 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 28 opportunities).

Through 28 games played this season, he has recorded 17 points, with two multi-point games.

Rangers Defensive Insights

The Rangers have given up 91 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 14th in league action in goals against.

The team has the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +1.

The Rangers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Rangers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York 28 Games 0 17 Points 0 7 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

