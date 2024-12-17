Published 10:37 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Robert Earl Holland, Jr. (Bobby) passed away Monday, December 2, 2024 at the age of 66 at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi. He was born on April 22, 1958 to the late Robert Earl Holland, Sr. and Ann Holland in Memphis, Tennessee.

Bobby loved his home in Crowder, gardening, farming, and fishing at the family lake in Crowder. His career and livelihood was from trucking. During his life he worked in the trucking industry and owned his own trucks that transported vegetables and fruits across the nation.

He was known by his friends as “one of the good ones” and as a man “who would give you the shirt off his back.” He is survived by his only daughter, Crystal Holland Campbell and his grandchildren, Alexandra, Troy, and Zoie. He leaves three surviving sisters, Patti Bean, Kay Burnette, and Jennifer Williams and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.