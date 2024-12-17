Ole Miss vs. Southern Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 17 Published 12:48 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday’s game at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss has the No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (9-1) squaring off against the Southern Jaguars (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 83-63 victory, as our model heavily favors Ole Miss.

According to our computer prediction, Southern should cover the spread, which is currently listed at 22.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 143.5 over/under.

Ole Miss vs. Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss Line: Ole Miss -22.5

Ole Miss -22.5 Point total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (to win): Ole Miss -10000, Southern +2500

Ole Miss vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction:

Ole Miss 83, Southern 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Southern

Pick ATS: Southern (+22.5)

Southern (+22.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)

Ole Miss is 8-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Southern’s 4-1-0 ATS record. The Rebels are 5-5-0 and the Jaguars are 2-3-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams score an average of 167.6 points per game, 24.1 more points than this matchup’s total.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels’ +185 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.7 points per game (50th in college basketball) while allowing 64.2 per contest (27th in college basketball).

The 32.1 rebounds per game Ole Miss averages rank 236th in the nation, and are 2.3 more than the 29.8 its opponents pull down per outing.

Ole Miss connects on 9.6 three-pointers per game (53rd in college basketball), 2.0 more than its opponents (7.6). It is shooting 37.1% from deep (69th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30.6%.

The Rebels average 107.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (21st in college basketball), and give up 83.5 points per 100 possessions (46th in college basketball).

Ole Miss has committed 7.9 turnovers per game (first in college basketball action), 7.2 fewer than the 15.1 it forces on average (28th in college basketball).

Southern Performance Insights

The Jaguars have a +136 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.1 points per game. They’re putting up 84.9 points per game, 23rd in college basketball, and are giving up 69.8 per outing to rank 146th in college basketball.

Southern wins the rebound battle by 6.6 boards on average. It records 35.6 rebounds per game, 73rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.0.

Southern makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (181st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.4 on average.

Southern has committed 4.4 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.3 (153rd in college basketball) while forcing 15.7 (16th in college basketball).

