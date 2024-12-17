Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections: Week 16 vs. the Colts Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tennessee Titans wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will be up against the 23rd-ranked pass defense of the Indianapolis Colts (224.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Westbrook-Ikhine worth starting in fantasy this week? Keep reading as we break down his upcoming matchup against the Colts.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 4.8

4.8 Game Day & Time: December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Colts 7.9 2 1 9 1 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 2 10 1 Week 8 @Lions 11.9 4 2 39 1 Week 9 @Patriots 16 6 5 50 1 Week 10 @Chargers 6.1 3 3 31 0 Week 11 @Vikings 19.7 6 2 117 1 Week 12 @Texans 12.8 5 2 48 1 Week 13 @Commanders 21.1 8 3 61 2 Week 14 @Jaguars 2.9 2 1 19 0 Week 15 @Bengals 2.9 3 2 9 0

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Stats

With 87.3 fantasy points (7.9 per game), Westbrook-Ikhine is 43rd at his position and 143rd in the league.

Westbrook-Ikhine has picked up 20.9 fantasy points (7.0 per game) in his past three games. He has 89 yards receiving, on six catches (13 targets), and two touchdowns.

Westbrook-Ikhine has picked up 254 yards receiving, on 10 catches (24 targets), with four touchdowns and an average of 9.9 fantasy points (49.4 total) in his past five games.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine accumulated 18.1 fantasy points — three receptions, 61 yards and two touchdowns — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 13 versus the Washington Commanders.

In his worst game of the season, Westbrook-Ikhine finished with 0.9 fantasy points — two receptions, nine yards, on three targets. That was last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

