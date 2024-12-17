NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 17 Published 12:26 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

There is no shortage of excitement on today’s NBA schedule, including the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Want to improve your chances ahead of today’s NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 17

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV Channel: ABC

ABC

