Published 10:37 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

James A. Wesley of Sardis, MS, 80, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2024 at his home in Sardis. He was born on July 9, 1940 in Sardis, MS to John Henry and Lena Black Wesley. He graduated from Walton Chapel in 1955. He moved to Chicago, IL shortly thereafter.

He met and married his wife, Joann Birdsong Wesley, and they shared a life together for 62 years until his passing. He retired from Ford Motor Company after 30 years and relocated back to his roots, Sardis, MS.

James loved serving the Lord in many capacities-Trustee President, Sunday School Teacher and Deacon. He served and/or worshipped in these roles at 2nd Mt. Vernon, Chicago, IL, Viney Creek Church, Sardis, MS. and Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Sardis MS

He was preceded in death by all of his siblings (5 brothers and 1 sister), his oldest daughter, Lisa Clark. He will be remembered fondly by his wife, Joann Wesley, his children, Frederick Wesley, Gloria Jones Wesley, Angela Edwards and Nevonska Munn.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 20, 2024 at Henderson Funeral Home, Sardis, MS from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. and the funeral will be at 12:00 p.m. at Clear Creek M.B. Church in Oxford, MS.