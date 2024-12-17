How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 17

Published 8:43 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Tuesday, December 17

Tuesday’s college basketball slate includes eight games with SEC teams in action. Among those games is the North Carolina Tar Heels playing the Florida Gators.

Today’s SEC Games

Western Carolina Catamounts at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Southern Jaguars at No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

North Carolina Tar Heels at No. 7 Florida Gators

No. 25 Clemson Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks

Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Missouri Tigers

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Central Michigan Chippewas at Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Georgia State Panthers at No. 2 Auburn Tigers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Stetson Hatters at LSU Tigers

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Southern on TV or Live Stream – December 17

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 17

Where to Watch Memphis vs. West Virginia on TV or Streaming Live – 2024 Frisco Bowl

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 17

